Mankato West forced 11 turnovers and held Red Wing to 20 points in the first half. The Wingers couldn't recover from a 16-point deficit at the half, in a 67-44 loss on Saturday in girls basketball action.
The Wingers shot 13 of 41 from the field while West was 22-for-54.
Sammi Chandler led the Wingers with eight points, two assists and two steals. Hannah Kosek scored seven points. Bailie Roschen made a pair of 3-pointers for six points. Mayzee Thorson added five points.
Red Wing travels to Owatonna on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.