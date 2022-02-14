A three-goal second period was enough to subdue the Red Wing boys hockey team as Mankato West skated away with a 6-2 win on Saturday.
Zach Benson opened the scoring for the Scarlets in the opening minutes of the game. Red Wing's Casey Larson later tied the game 1-1 at 7 minutes, 55 seconds of the first. Jaeger Zimmerman scored in the final minute of the first to give West a 2-1 advantage.
The Scarlets scored a goal on the power play, shorthanded and at full strength in a span of 2:40 in the second period.
Gavin Villagomez scored the sixth goal of the game for the Scarlets in the third. Nick Wooden scored on the power play for Red Wing at 11:46 of the third.
Red Wing next travels to Century on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.