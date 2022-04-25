The Red Wing boys tennis team traveled to Rochester to take on John Marshall and Mankato West on Saturday. The Wingers lost both duals by a 7-0 score.
Against Mankato West, Josh Kolby lost a tough battle at No. 1 singles 6-4, 7-5. Aiden Hull lost in No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-2. Brayden Bennyhoff lost at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-4. Luke Farrar rounded out singles play, losing 6-3, 6-2.
Matt Lu and Noah Montgomery lost in No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-1. Eli Flattum and Austin Hosfeld dropped their match in No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-3. Gavin Magill and McCoy Walter lost in No. 3 doubles 6-3, 6-1.
Facing John Marshall, Kolby lost in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-2. Hull nearly took the first set, but fell 7-5, 6-3 in No. 2 singles. Bennyhoff lost in No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0. Luke Farrar lost in No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-1.
Lu and Montgomery lost their match at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-0. Flattum and Hosfeld lost 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles. Magill and Walter rounded out doubles play, losing 6-4, 6-0.
Red Wing next travels to Albert Lea on Tuesday.
