Red Wing trailed by three points at the half but fell behind the second, getting outscored 29-18. The Wingers fell to East 56-42 on Monday.
East outrebounded the Wingers 28-11 and limited the Winger's trips to the free-throw line to five.
Hannah Kosek led the Wingers with 10 points. Sophia Rahn had nine points, four rebounds and three steals. Bailie Roschen and Sammi Chandler each scored seven points. Chandler also led the team with five assists and four steals.
Red Wing next hosts Austin on Thursday.
