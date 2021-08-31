The Red Wing girls' soccer team trailed by a pair of goals at the half and couldn’t recover, losing its home-opener 5-2 to Mankato East Monday night.
The Cougars scored goals in the first 10 minutes of each half, attacking with its fast pace. The Wingers played well in the middle of the field, but had some troubles against East's post players.
Lillie Sonju scored from nearly 20 yards out. Later, Camille DeSutter connected a diagonal ball to Sammi Chandler for a goal.
Red Wing (0-2) faces Century at home Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.