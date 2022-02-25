Mankato East doubled-up Red Wing 68-34 in Big 9 boys basketball action Friday night.
The Wingers lost its third consecutive game, its longest losing streak since December when the team played three games in a 14-day span.
Red Wing (13-11, 11-9 Big 9) looks to rebound from the loss when it hosts Albert Lea on Monday.
