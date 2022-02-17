The Red Wing boys hockey team lost its fourth consecutive game as Century topped the Wingers 4-1 on Thursday.
Century got on the scoreboard first.Carson Ahern quickly tied the game 1-1 in the first, 23 seconds after Century’s goal.
Jonathan Burmester scored his first of two goals at 1 minute, 30 seconds of the second period to give Century a 2-1 lead. TJ Gibson scored his second goal of the game at 4:22 of the third. Burmester later scored in the third.
Winger goalie Dixon Ehlers stopped 45 of 49 shots on net.
Red Wing (9-15, 5-9 Big 9) concludes the regular season at home against John Marshall.
