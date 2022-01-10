Red Wing's win streak came to an end with a 63-51 loss to Century in Big 9 boys basketball action on Saturday.
The Wingers had another strong first half, keeping pace with Century. At the half, the Wingers trailed 30-28. Century powered ahead in the second to secure the win.
Denval Atkinson and Drew Ball led the Wingers offense. Atkinson ended with 13 points and seven rebounds while Ball had 11 points.
Deso Buck made three 3-pointers for nine points, Reid Hartmann had seven points and Maddox Hanson and Cooper Chandler provided 10 points including two 3-pointers combined.
Red Wing travels to Rochester to take on John Marshall on Tuesday.
