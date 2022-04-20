The Red Wing boys golf team lost in a head-to-head meet with Century 166-175 Wednesday at Eastwood Golf Club.
The Wingers were led by John Ahrens and Denval Atkinson. Each shot a 9-hole score of 41, just one stroke from a tie for the individual lead. Sam Hirsch and Joseph Nesler each shot a 40 for Century to lead all individuals.
Carter Knapp shot a 46, while Atlin Nelson finished with a 47.
Birdies were hard to come by for each of the players involved. Atkinson on the second hole and Nesler on the ninth were the only two to record a birdie during their round.
Red Wing has a meet scheduled against Northfield on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.