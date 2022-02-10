The Red Wing boys hockey team lost its second straight game, falling 5-2 to Albert Lea on Thursday.
Special teams were a factor for each team in the first period. The Tigers scored on the power play and shorthanded to take a 2-0 lead. The Wingers responded with a goal from Casey Larson at 15 minutes, 24 seconds of the first.
Jared Turrubiartes scored at 12:46 of the second, his second goal of the game, to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead after Erik Stieler scored earlier in the period.
Logan Olsen made it 5-1 in favor of the Tigers with a goal at 1:20 of the third. Red Wing’s Carson Ahern scored just under 3 minutes later and that was all they would get.
Winger goaltender Dixon Ehlers stopped 41 of 46 shots on net. Tristen Peterson tallied two assists. Larson had a two-point game as well with his first-period goal and an assist on Ahern’s goal.
Red Wing (9-13, 5-7 Big 9) hosts Mankato West on Saturday.
