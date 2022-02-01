The Red Wing boys swim and dive team lost to Century 94-79 on Monday.
Head coach Mikayla Beuch said the Wingers came into the meet having worked out in the morning.
“We went in with a mindset that we were going to be a little fatigued, and the goal was to work through our race strategies in that state of mind,” Beuch said. “When we get to the end of the meet, they don't always ‘feel’ fast or rested, but if their technique is there, the time is there.”
Aidan O’Brien won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 10.15 seconds and took third in the 200 freestyle (2:06.06). Ethan Ihrke swam third in the 200 IM with a time of 2:20.01, then took second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.32. Jacob Flemke won the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.98 and also won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.31. Ezra Dennis came in third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.05.
Patrick Hines finished in second in the 100 freestyle (56.85) and Gavin Magill swam in third in the 500 freestyle (6:21.63). Colin Johnson swam the third fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.33).
“Patrick Hines and Colin Johnson had their fastest season times in the 100 free and 100 breast. It tells us that we can still compete even under difficult situations,” Beuch said.
Diving took place on Friday where Winger Tyler Gorden earned first place and Zach Mikkelson took third with a score of 140.25.
Flemke, O’Brien, Ihkre and Hines took second place in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:52.5. The same four later swam third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.08).
Dennis, Elijah Flattum, Soren Toegel and Johnson swam the third fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:07.34.
The Wingers shift focus to the conference and section meets
“From now until after conference (meet), we build and practices get tough,” Beuch said. “The guys know this. They know they have to put the work in, and they're ready. I'm excited to get moving on these next few weeks of the season.”
