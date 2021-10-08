The Red Wing girls’ swim and dive team rallied in the final events but fell just short 95-91 Thursday on senior night to Winona.
“When we knew that the meet was going to be close, we started being very realistic with the athletes and what they needed to do to accomplish a win,” said head coach Mikayla Beuch. “Sarah understood that message more than anyone else. She is not typically a 500 freestyle swimmer but I knew that I needed some additional help in that event, and I knew that Sarah was the person to count on.”
Sarah Kolby kickstarted the Wingers comeback attempt. She came in second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 18.17 seconds, then later pulled away early on in the 500 freestyle to win in 5:52.53.
“Her performance in the 500 set the mental pace for the rest of the meet and is the reason why we had such great races after that,” Beuch said. “Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to take us to the win but I don’t think we could’ve done as well as we did without Sarah's performances.”
Emma Hoppman won the 100 backstroke in 1:06.65. Sophie Carlson finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.28). Teegan Beyers won the 50 freestyle in 26.17 and later won the 100 freestyle in 57.37.
In the relays, Hoppman, Sophie Carlson, Kennedy Carlson and Beyers came in second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:01.05. Hoppman, Kyrrah Mullaney, Ari Holzer and Beyers took second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.07). In the 400 freestyle relay, Kolby, Natalie Hanson, Nora Tift and Greta Lane earned second place with a time of 4:09.29.
In diving, Peyton Jaynes and Kendra Carlisle finished in second and third with 139.85 and 132.85 points respectively. Kylie Moffett came in fourth with 119.05 points.
Red Wing next travels Tuesday to Austin.
