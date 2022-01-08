The Red Wing boys hockey team began its weekend series against Proctor and Hibbing Friday night. The Wingers rallied in the third but lost to Proctor 3-2.
Kennan Reyelts and Cullen Solem scored 1 minute, 7 seconds apart in the first period to give Proctor a 2-0 lead. Wyatt Mineheine scored in the second to increase Proctor's lead to three.
Red Wing's Carson Ahern scored his second goal in as many games at 1:45 of the third. Casey Larson scored at 16:39 of the third to get within a goal where the score stood.
Dixon Ehlers had big night in net for the Wingers. The senior goaltender made 65 saves.
