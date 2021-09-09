Red Wing kept each set close but fell in three to Century on Thursday 25-17, 25-20, 25-16.
“Century did a great job of running a fast-tempo offense and executed well with their middle hitters,” said head coach Nikki Roschen. “We have been working on blocking and defending, but we didn't respond as well as we hoped against their offense.”
Winger libero Elle Brandt had a team-high 18 digs. Kennedy Knopp added 12 digs and led the team with nine kills. Bailie Roschen also had 12 digs and recorded eight kills.
Red Wing next hosts Austin Thursday, Sept. 16.
