Red Wing hung with Northfield, absorbing an overwhelming amount of shots against, through two periods but allowed four third-period goals. The first-seeded Raiders widened the gap to win 7-2 in a Section 1A boys hockey quarterfinal on Thursday.
Jake Geiger scored the first goal of the game to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead in the first period. Winger Robbie Tripp tied the game on a shot on the rush at 4 minutes, 8 seconds of the second period. Parker Voigt gave the Raiders a one-goal lead again 47 seconds after Tripp’s goal.
Carson Ahern tied the game for the Wingers 2-2 at 11:38 of the second. Just under two minutes later, Spencer Klotz scored his first of two goals for Northfield.
The third period was largely controlled by the Raiders. Kamden Kaiser scored twice, Ty Frank found the back of the net and Klotz buried his second goal of the game on a 5-on-3 power play. The Wingers took 19 minutes of penalties in the third.
Winger goaltender Dixon Ehlers faced 58 shots and stopped 51.
Red Wing ended the season 11-16 overall.
