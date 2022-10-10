Red Wing had troubles slowing down Byron's run game as the Bears pulled away in a 57-21 win on Saturday.
The Bears passed three times in their first 24 plays to start the game, breaking off carries of 33 and 40 yards. In the first 10 plays of offense, the Bears had 67 yards on the ground.
Bear's running back Luke Scheuer ran for 158 yards on 15 carries and Tyler Fox ran for 126 yards on 10 carries.
The Wingers had some big plays of their own to start the game. Adam Roe completed a pass to Mitch Seely for 18 yards, then a 24-yard completion to Marcus Young eight plays later. The Winger's first touchdown of the game came in the first quarter on a 33-yard pass to Seeley.
The Wingers didn't score again until Kaleb Hove got into the end zone from two yards out. By the half, the Wingers trailed 35-14.
Roe ended 9-for-22 for 128 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Seeley made two catches for 51 yards and a score. Tyler Rodgers caught three passes for 29 yards. Hove ended with 91 yards on 20 carries. Aidan Diaz had a sack and a fumble recovery on defense.
Red Wing (1-5) next faces Kasson-Mantorville at home on Friday.
