The Red Wing volleyball team played four matches in a one-day tournament in Pine Island on Saturday. Overall, the Wingers were credited with three wins in pool play over Lake City, Simley and Wabasha-Kellogg. The day ended with a loss to Chatfield.
"Overall, it was a good team effort on the day," said head coach Nikki Roschen. "Although we lost some close sets in pool play, we didn't get down on ourselves and put together some pretty good volleyball. There were times when we let teams go on some runs, yet there were other times when we controlled the ball well and ran an effective offense. We were satisfied that we finished the day with a 3-1 record."
Plenty of players got playing time. Roschen liked seeing many of the players provide a spark for the team.
"It was fun to see contributions from many players; Teagan Walter and Mayzee Thorson played with confidence and provided us with energy and offense when we needed it," Roschen said. "Elle Brandt and Kennedy Knopp continue to pass well on serve receive, which allows our offense to run efficiently."
In total, Knopp had 28 digs and 18 kills. Brandt had 21 digs and two aces. Walter and Thorson combined for 19 kills, six blocks and four kills.
Bailie Roschen led the Wingers with 34 kills and 29 digs, while Hallie Roschen kept the offense moving with 65 assists. Ella Nelson recorded nine blocks.
Red Wing returns the court Tuesday on the road against John Marshall.
