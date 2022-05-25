The Red Wing baseball team ended its regular season with a 4-0 shutout of Hill Murray on Tuesday.
Will Hanisch, Aidan O'Brien and Deso Buck combined to toss the shutout for the Wingers. Hanisch started on the mound, going three innings. He allowed a hit and two walks while striking out four. O'Brien had a similar line, throwing three one-hit innings with a walk and four strikeouts. Buck closed out the game with a scoreless inning, walking one and striking out one.
At the plate, Reese Tripp had two of the Winger's six hits. He drove in two runs and scored once. The top four in the lineup - Cooper Chandler, Buck, Tripp, Andrew Ball - each had at least a hit and each scored a run.
Red Wing next plays Saturday to begin the Section 1AAA tournament.
