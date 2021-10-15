The Red Wing girls’ swim and dive team lost to a tough Century team 93-83 Thursday to close out the regular season.
“To hang with a team like that in a few races shows how far the Red Wing team has come, and we are happy to be in the same pool with them,” head coach Mikayla Beuch said.
Sophie Carlson had the third fastest time in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1 minute, 17.99 seconds. Sarah Kolby came in third in the 200 freestyle (2:14.17) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:07.82). Teegan Beyers earned second place in the 50 freestyle (25.89), then later came in second in the 100 freestyle (56.92). Emma Hoppman swam the third fastest time in the 100 backstroke (1:07.37).
Kennedy Carlson, Sophie Carlson, Beyers and Hoppman took third place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:03.37. Hoppman, Greta Lane, Kolby and Beyers swam the second fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.19). Lane, Kennedy Carlson, Kyrrah Mullaney and Kolby tied Century for the fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:09.02.
Payten Jaynes took third (138.65), while Kendra Carlisle came in fifth (134.7) in diving.
Beuch is pleased with the recent dives from Carlisle and her attention to improving her score.
“(Carlisle) has a lot of guts in her diving, which is exactly the kind of spirit you need to be a diver,” Beuch said. “She's not afraid to push those difficult dives and while it may not always result in the highest score for a dual meet, it pays off down the road in the big meets and future seasons.”
Red Wing competes on Saturday in a section meet in Austin.
