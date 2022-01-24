Having last played a game on January 8, the Red Wing girls hockey team won 5-1 over Winona Monday night to snap an 11-game losing streak.
Winona scored the first goal of the game in the first period. The Wingers responded with a three-goal second, scoring another two goals in the third.
Lexi Pauzauskie, Allison Roe and Tatum Zylka each had multipoint games for the Wingers. Roe had a goal and two assists. Pauzauskie and Zylka each had a goal and an assist. Ashlyn Hintz and Taya Cordes each scored.
Amber Vogel made stopped 11 of 12 shots in net for the Wingers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.