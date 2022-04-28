The Red Wing boys golf team earned seventh place in a Big 9 tournament at Green Lea Golf Course in Albert Lea on Thursday.
Red Wing finished with a score of 340, 2 strokes behind Mankato East in sixth and a stroke ahead of John Marshall (341). Albert Lea won the tournament with a score of 309.
Denval Atkinson led the Wingers with an 18-hole score of 81. His only blemish on the scorecard was a triple bogey on the fifth hole. Atkinson had a terrific final nine holes as he shot 1-over par 37 on the back nine. He birdied the par-5 10th hole.
John Ahrens shot an 85, recording nine pars in his round.
Jacob Quade and Carter Knapp each ended with an 87. Quade had a birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
Red Wing next competes in Rochester at Northern Hills Golf Course on Monday.
