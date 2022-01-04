The Red Wing girls basketball team came close but fell short of a win. The Wingers hosted and lost to Mayo 60-59 on Tuesday.
Mayo shot 45 percent from the field while the Wingers shot 30 percent. The Wingers buried nine 3-pointers and outrebounded Mayo 36-28.
Sammi Chandler led the Wingers with 17 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Sophia Rahn had 15 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four steals. Hannah Kosek contributed nine points and six rebounds.
Red Wing next faces Faribault on the road Thursday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.