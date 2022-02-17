Red Wing had its eight-point lead at the half slip away in the second. John Marshall outscored the Wingers 25-15 to come away with a narrow 48-46 win in girls basketball play on Thursday.
The Wingers had stellar offensive nights from Sammi Chandler and Sophia Rahn but were unable to incorporate many others against Lilly Meister and Katie Hurt of John Marshall.
Chandler scored a game-high 22 points for the Wingers. Rahn ended with 12 points. Bailie Roschen scored six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Cadence Thorson, Hannah Kosek and Hallie Roschen each had two points.
Red Wing (10-10, 11-12 Big 9) hosts Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday.
