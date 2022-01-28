The Red Wing girls basketball team held off Century to win 55-50 Friday night.
The Wingers shot 18 of 35 from the field, including 11-for-21 from beyond the arc.
Sammi Chandler made 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range for 19 points. Bailie Roschen had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and six rebounds. Sophia Rahn supplied nine points, five rebounds, three assists. Izzy Guetzlaff added seven points and hauled in four rebounds.
Red Wing travels to Mankato East on Monday.
