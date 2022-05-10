The Red Wing boys tennis team swept doubles play to clinch a 4-3 win over Austin on Tuesday.
Head coach Tom Gillman said he's seeing a better, "competitive effort from our guys."
"We have learned a lot about competing this season," he said. "Our doubles are showing some growth right now."
Matt Lu and Noah Montgomery won 6-2, 7-5 in No. 1 doubles. Jacob Flemke and Eli Flattum took the No. 2 doubles match 7-5, 6-2. Seth Malyon and McCoy Walter won 6-2, 6-1 in No. 3 doubles.
Josh Kolby lost 6-2, 6-2 in No. 1 singles. Aiden Hull lost 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-5 in No. 2 singles. Brayden Bennyhoff won his match 6-3, retired at No. 3 singles. Luke Farrar nearly came back to win in No. 4 singles 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
The Wingers have gone 3-3-1 in their last seven duals.
