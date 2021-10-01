After two tough losses earlier in the week, the Red Wing volleyball team rebounded with a five-set win 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 24-26, 15-13 Thursday over Faribault.
Despite going up two sets to none, head coach Nikki Roschen was pleased with the way the Wingers held it together to win the fifth set.
“We had a few setbacks in the third and fourth sets, but I was so proud of everyone's determination and belief in each other,” Roschen said. “There were a lot of long vollies, and with it going 5 sets, a lot of the girls put up some pretty big numbers statistically. Even though Faribault responded very well and came alive, our girls never doubted each other and got the job done.”
Red Wing setter Hallie Roschen tallied a whopping 50 assists. Elle Brandt had a team-high 24 digs. Bailie Roschen led the team with 31 kills and 16 digs. Kennedy Knopp had 19 digs and 15 kills. Ella Nelson was a perfect 26-for-26 serving and added 11 kills. Kayla Shelstad came in and played well defensively, recording 20 digs.
Red Wing (10-9, 4-4 Big 9) next competes at the Pine Island Invitational on Saturday.
