After a scoreless first half, three goals were scored in the second. The Red Wing girls' soccer team scored two of them to earn an valuable 2-1 win over Kasson-Mantorville, a section opponent, Saturday afternoon.
"Once we settled in to the pace of their field I thought we did a great job controlling the run of play and dealing with their opportunities," said head coach Taylor Becker. "All 15 players that put in minutes today embraced their roles and executed them near perfectly. This was huge for us in terms of section seeding but also being able to end such a great regular season on a high note."
Camille DeSutter scored after receiving a punt from goalkeeper Tori Senty. Sammi Chandler later scored on a feed from DeSutter. For Chandler, it was her fifth goal in the last three games.
Red Wing next competes in the Section 1AA tournament. The first game is scheduled for Tuesday. Their opponent is yet to be determined but based on section standings, the Wingers would face Byron.
