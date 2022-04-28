Red Wing earned third place at the Big 9 conference tournament at Mississippi National Golf Links. The Wingers had a 372, 9 strokes behind Albert Lea (363) in second and 11 strokes ahead of Winona in fourth (383). Northfield won the event with a score of 348.
Bri Novak finished in third place among individuals with a score of 84. Novak didn’t shoot worse than a bogey on any hole and had five pars.
Bailie Roschen ended in a four-way tie for seventh place with a 90. Hallie Johnson shot a 95 and Anna Deppe ended her round with a 103.
Red Wing travels to Northfield to play at Northfield Golf Club on Monday.
