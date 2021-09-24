When Red Wing sets up defensively, everything works well. The passing gets crisper. The general flow of their offense is quicker. That’s just what they hope to do every match. It was evident Thursday night.
In front of kids from the youth program, the Wingers fed off that energy to sweep Winona 25-15, 25-10, 25-15.
“We had about 30 girls at a clinic (recently),” said head coach Nikki Roschen. “They made signs for the girls. That energy was really nice.”
The Wingers rebounded well from their loss to Northfield. In that loss, Roschen said she saw the team get better as the match went on. They lost the third set 25-17, but rallied in a big way to get it to that point. That it was against the powerhouse-Northfield really gave the Wingers a boost heading into Thursday.
“In the third set, we were down by quite a bit,” Roschen said. “All of the sudden we got our energy and confidence, and made some huge digs. Kind of felt like that momentum brought us into Wednesday's practice and then into tonight as well.”
One of the biggest strengths of the team was their outside hitting. It still is. But the team showed they have more options than that. Ella Nelson and Bri Tix played a solid game in the middle, providing a pass option.
“The big thing is all the passing,” Roschen said. “When we're in system, playing defense, pushing our passes up to the net we have lots of options.”
When the Wingers get on a streak of points, they are a devastating team to play against too. They did just that in the second set against the Winhawks and to pull away late in the first set and third sets.
Bailie Roschen had 13 kills. Nelson finished with six kills. Tix and Kennedy Knopp each had three kills.
The Wingers had solid serving all night. Knopp led the team with five aces. Hallie Roschen had four aces. Mara Kelly also had four aces.
Red Wing (9-7) next travels to Rochester Tuesday to take on Mayo.
