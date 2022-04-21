Red Wing picked its second victory of the week and of the season in Owatonna. The Wingers offense scored 15 runs on 16 hits in a 15-9 win on Thursday in Big 9 baseball play.
The Wingers scored three in the top of the first and the Huskies responded with a run in the bottom of the first and second. After scoring a run in the top of the third, the Wingers scored eight runs in the fourth to take a commanding 12-2 lead.
The Wingers struck out just three times, while getting on via a walk eight times. Cooper Chandler and Deso Buck each had three hits. Chandler, Abe Reinitz, Reid Hartmann and Mitchell Seeley each drove in a pair of runs.
Aidan O’Brien, Buck and Seeley combined to strike out three with five earned runs on 10 hits and four walks on the mound.
Red Wing is scheduled to face Century at home Friday, then face Faribault on the road Saturday.
