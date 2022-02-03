The Red Wing boys basketball team won a road game in Austin for the first time since 2015. The Wingers went ahead 21-15 at the half and won 42-37.
Austin had just one shot from the free-throw line and two players with at least seven points.
Denval Atkinson led the Winger offense with 13 points. Reid Hartmann scored eight points. Maddox Hanson had six points via a pair of 3-pointers. Deso Buck chipped in five points.
Red Wing looks to earn another Big 9 victory on Saturday at home against Northfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.