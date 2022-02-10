The Red Wing gymnastics competed in the Big 9 conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 5. With most of their starters back, the Wingers finished in ninth place with a season-high score of 123.200.
The Wingers had five girls reach new personal records in the meet and had three straight personal records on floor. Kylie Moffett (7.575), Akacia Ingram (8.350) and Chloe Fox (9.400) each had PR’s on floor to give the Wingers its highest team score on floor since 2019.
Moffett had a personal best score of 28.475 in all-around and Mallory Richardson earned a new PR on bars with a score of 6.100.
“The girls have been working very hard in practice on new skills and refining their current skills and it has shown,” said co-head coach Ryan Marking. “The girls are peaking at the right time. We want them to be peaking at the end of the season and they are doing just that.”
Next up is the Section 4A meet at White Bear Lake high school on Saturday.
