The Red Wing volleyball team celebrated its seniors with speeches pregame, then won their match in four sets Thursday over Goodhue 25-19, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23.
Head coach Nikki Roschen said the pregame specialties brought up some emotion.
“That emotion got us going, and we played some excellent, all-around volleyball with impressive passing, defense, and offense in the first two sets,” Roschen said. “However, Goodhue has some great athletes, and they responded well in the third set. I'm just proud of the girls that they showed grit to pull out another hard-fought match to win it in the fourth.”
The Winger’s front row played well. The team collected seven blocks. Bri Tix, Ella Nelson and Hallie Roschen combined for 20 kills.
Hallie Roschen also had 43 assists to lead the offense. Bailie Roschen had 21 kills and 13 digs. Kennedy Knopp tallied 15 kills and 14 digs, while Kayla Shelstad and Elle Brandt combined for 34 digs.
No Goodhue stats were provided.
Red Wing (13-10) next faces Albert Lea on the road. Goodhue (14-8) hosts ranked Cannon Falls on Tuesday.
