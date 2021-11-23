Still searching for the first win, the Red Wing girls hockey team broke through on offense Tuesday night in a 5-3 victory over Mankato West.
The Wingers scored three times in the first period and never trailed.
Grace Handwerk and Amelia Grove each scored their first varsity goals. Handwerk scored at 3 minutes, 15 seconds of the first period, then Grove scored at 10:33 of the first.
Tatum Zylka and Allie Roe each scored on the power play, while Allison Kruger added a goal in the second.
Winger goalie Allie Meyer stopped 21 of 24 shots to secure the win.
Red Wing (1-4) has the weekend off. They next hit the ice on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at home against Waseca.
