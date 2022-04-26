The Red Wing boys tennis team defeated Albert Lea 6-1 on Tuesday to record their first win of the season.
The Wingers swept singles play. Josh Kolby came back to get the win at No. 1 singles 3-6, 6-2, 11-9. Aiden Hull won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Brayden Bennyhoff won 6-4, 6-1 in No. 3 singles. Luke Farrar won his No. 4 singles match 6-0, 6-0.
Matt Lu and Noah Montgomery got the win in No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 6-2. Austin Hosfeld and Eli Flattum picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win in No. 2 doubles. Zach Mikkelson and McCoy Walter lost 1-6, 6-4, 9-11 in No. 3 doubles.
