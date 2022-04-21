The Red Wing boys golf team earned 10th place among 15 teams at the Northfield Invite Thursday afternoon at the Northfield Golf Club. The Wingers finished with a score of 354, ahead of 11th place New Prague (359) and behind Northfield (344). Farmington won the invite with a 310.
Atlin Nelson finished tied for 25th among individuals with a score of 85 to lead the Wingers. Denval Atkinson shot an 88. John Ahrens finished his round with a 90, collecting a birdie on the 13th hole. Ben Yoemans rounded out the top four with a 91, recording birdies on the eighth and 16th holes.
Red Wing next competes at Owatonna Country Club on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.