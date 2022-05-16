The Red Wing baseball team played a split doubleheader on Saturday, facing Rocori and New Ulm. The Wingers lost to Rocori 5-3 and lost to New Ulm 6-5.
In the first game of the day against the Spartans, the Wingers led 2-1 after quickly responding to a first-inning Spartan run. The Wingers fell behind 5-2 after a four-run top of the third and didn't score after a run in the bottom half.
Aidan O'Brien got the start on the mound for the Wingers and allowed four earned runs on six hits, four walks while striking out three in 2 2/3 innings. Deso Buck came on in relief and pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
Andrew Ball went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Reese Tripp had a triple, walked twice and scored two runs. Cooper Chandler scored the third run for the Wingers.
In the second game of the day, the Wingers scored first and extended its lead to 5-0 after a three-run fourth heading into the bottom half. New Ulm came across to score a run, then scored five in the fifth to take a one-run lead.
Wyatt Gonsior and Redi Hartmann each had a double and two hits for the Wingers. Ball, Hartmann, Reese Tripp and Jorgen Ulvenes each drove in a run.
Will Hanisch pitched four innings to start for the Wingers. He struck out four, walked three and gave up three runs on five hits.
Red Wing faces Northfield on the road Tuesday.
