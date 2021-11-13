The Red Wing girls hockey team lost its first game of the season to Park of Cottage Grove 11-0 Friday night.
The Wolfpack outshot the Wingers 57-4, scoring three times in the first and third periods and five times in the second.
Winger goalie Nicole Vogel stopped 46 of 57 shots on net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.