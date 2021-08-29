Coming up close on several scoring chances, Red Wing couldn’t find the back of the net in a 2-0 loss to Class 2AA, No. 10-ranked Mankato West Saturday afternoon.
The Scarlets scored once in each half. Head coach Taylor Becker said despite one defensive miscue in the second, which the Scarlets capitalized on, the Wingers battled well with a top team.
“We are really happy with the effort we came out with,” Becker said. “Our midfield was connecting well to contribute to creating some incredibly close chances up until the last minute.”
Winger goalie Tori Senty stopped 14 of 16 shots.
