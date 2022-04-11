The Red Wing boys golf team began its season on Monday against Albert Lea at the Red Wing Golf Course. The Tigers won 349-358.
It was the first time the team had been on a course this spring after having little outdoor practices. Despite that, the Wingers had two shoot under 90. Jacob Quade led the team with an 83. Denval Atkinson shot an 18-hole score of 88. Carter Knapp shot 92 and John Aherns had a 95.
"Tough to have our first day on the golf course be a meet," head coach Ryan Korby said. "Boys battled hard, I am expecting continued improvement throughout the season."
Red Wing travels to Rochester Eastwood Golf Course Thursday to take on Century.
