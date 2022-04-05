In the season opener for Red Wing and Lake City, the Tigers came out on top with a 4-3 win on Monday.
Red Wing's Josh Kolby and Ryan Heise had a long, hard fought match with each trying to find the other's weak shot. Heise made little mistakes in the third set to earn the No. 1 singles victory 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.
In No. 2 singles, Winger Aden Hull defeated Trey Meincke 6-3, 6-2 in another competitive match.
The Tigers won No. 3 and No. 4 singles. Eli Miller beat McCoy Walter 6-0, 6-2 in No. 3 and Alec McElmury beat Jack Johnson-Steffey 6-0, 6-0.
The Tigers won at No. 1 doubles with Jaymes Lukes and Jack Meincke defeating Braydon Bennyhoff and Noah Montgomery 6-0, 6-1. The Wingers won the other doubles matches. Gavin Magill and Eli Flattum won 6-1, 6-1 over Edwin Larrios-Herrera in No. 2 doubles, while Seth Malyon and Cruz Snider beat Cade Oliver and Patrick Kennedy 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in No. 3 doubles.
