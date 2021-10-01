Red Wing enjoyed another day of success in the pool, beating Owatonna 94-84 Thursday night.
The Wingers had many individuals finish in first and second place in an event.
“We saw so many great races (Thursday) night. What I really loved seeing was that each individual was there to compete,” said head coach Mikayla Beuch. “We were dominant in so many areas.”
Teegan Beyers and Annika Wardle finished 1-2 in the 200-yard freestyle with times of 2 minutes, 13.29 seconds and 2:20.05 respectively. Ari Holzer and Sophia Carlson finished 1-2 in the 200 IM. Holzer finished in 2:33.92, while Carlson finished the race in 2:34.26. Warkle (6:33.71) and Natalie Hanson (6:49.5) finished in first and second respectively in the 500 freestyle.
Carlson (1:18.39) and Kyrrah Mullaney (1:20.14) swam the two fastest times in the 100 breaststroke.
Emma Hoppman won the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.59 and later won the 100 backstroke (1:07.6). Beyers won the 100 freestyle in 58 seconds. Sarah Kolby came in second in the 100 butterfly (1:09.72).
Emma Hoppman, Sophie Carlson, Kennedy Carlson and Teegan Beyers won the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:01.69. Beyers, Mullaney, Kennedy Carlson and Hoppman won the 200 freestyle (1:48.83). Kolby, Wardle, Sophie Carlson and Holzer swam the fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay (4:14.21).
Payten Jaynes took third in diving with a score of 130.8.
Red Wing hosts Winona for senior night Thursday, Oct. 7.
