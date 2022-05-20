Continuing to play much improved, fifth-seeded Red Wing won 5-2 over No. 4 Waseca on Friday in the first round of Section 1AA team play.
The Wingers swept singles play with Josh Kolby winning at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-2, Aiden Hull taking No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-2, Brayden Bennyhoff winning 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 and Luke Farrar winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
Seth Malyon and McCoy Walter won at No. 3 doubles 6-7, 6-3, 10-2.
Matt Lu and Noah Montgomery lost in No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-7(5), 10-8. Eli Flattum and Jacob Flemke lost a close match in No. 2 doubles 7-5, 6-4.
Red Wing next faces No. 1 Lourdes in a section semifinal in Rochester on Tuesday.
