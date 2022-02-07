For a second consecutive game, the Red Wing boys basketball team accomplished something it hadn’t since the 2015-2016 season. The Wingers hung on to defeat Northfield 63-56 Saturday night.
The Wingers were coming off a road victory in Austin, a feat they hadn’t had since 2015. Two important Big 9 conference wins back-to-back against teams similar in record, and earning wins against two teams the Wingers have struggled against in recent years has certainly boosted the confidence.
Of course, it is more enjoyable to come away with the win.
“It's always good to finally get some wins after a long high school career of basketball,” senior Denval Atkinson said. “We've always had fun, it's more to win obviously.”
Head coach Oliver Simmons said the team is still learning, still trying to find that consistent winning formula. It’s a constant work in progress, but the past two wins against teams the Wingers lost to in the first month of the season indicate they have at least grasped what their assignments are on the court.
“We are starting to see things in game that we work on, skill-wise, in practice and starting to come out more fluidly,” Simmons said. “It's not memorized, it's more of a natural feel for them now.”
Because of the improved play of Andrew Ball in the paint, Atkinson is able to move out to the perimeter and guard players with his size and reach. He’s gotten blocks that led to quick breaks the other way and plenty of steals that ended in energetic dunks.
"It's a lot different than playing under the basket. It's fun to get under kids and get steals,” Atkinson said.
In the last matchup with the Raiders, the Wingers led by six and lost by three. The Wingers also lost the first matchup with Austin by single digits. To get split with both teams and improve, flipping the close losses into narrow wins means a lot to the Wingers.
“I felt like we won that first matchup with Northfield,” Simmons said. “We made two key turnovers at the end that gave them wide-open layups. We were up by six and to lose by three was heartbreaking. We felt like we were the better team that night. To come out tonight and get it down was big for us.”
Northfield took two timeouts in the first 6 minutes of play. The Wingers bombarded the Raiders early on and led 14-4. After the second Raider timeout, the Wingers appeared to coast with the lead as Raider Tate Journell found his outside shot, nailing five 3-pointers in the first half to tie and eventually give the Raiders a 34-30 halftime lead.
The Wingers outscored the Raiders 33-22 in the second half. The Wingers led by as much as seven points in the second half after quickly erasing the four-point Raider lead coming out of halftime. The Raiders continued to chip away and got within three points before the Wingers secured the win at the free-throw line in the final 29 seconds.
Three players reached double-digits for the Wingers. Jonah Deppe came off the bench and had two possession extending rebounds and a 3-point shot in the first. Mitchell Seeley and Reid Hartmann each drilled second-half threes to keep the Wingers ahead.
Atkinson said the team performs at its best when they distribute the ball around.
“There's a lot of opportunities to get good shots. They really benefit us in the game,” Atkinson said. “Just knowing that our role players are always there for us, and we always have confidence in them to knock down a shot when we need them too.”
Red Wing travels to Winona on Tuesday.
RED WING 63, NORTHFIELD 56
N 34 22 — 56
RW 30 33 — 63
Northfield 56
Tate Journell 18, 6 3-pt; JJ Gustina 11, 1 3-pt; Dom DiMaggio 9; Austin Koep 7; Jake Balvin 6, 2 3-pt; Trey Schlaak 5.
RW 63
Denval Atkinson 16; Maddox Hanson 13, 3 3-pt; Deso Buck 11, 3 3-pt; Andrew Ball 8; Mitchell Seeley 6, 2 3-pt; Reid Hartmann 6, 2 3-pt; Jonah Deppe 3, 1 3-pt.
Free throws: N 7-9, RW 8-10.
Three-point goals: N 9, RW 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.