The Red Wing girls basketball team held off a big second-half rally from Aby Shubert and Kasson-Mantorville to win 63-55 on Saturday. Shubert ended with 30 points.
The Wingers held the KoMets 14 points in the first half. The KoMets came back with 41 points in the second.
Sammi Chandler shot 5 of 6 from the field, finishing with 18 points to lead the Wingers. Bailie Roschen had 14 points and a team-high six rebounds. Hannah Kosek contributed eight points, four rebounds and two steals. Hallie Roschen scored six points and Izzy Guetzlaff tallied five points and five rebounds.
Red Wing next hosts Mankato West on Tuesday, then Mankato East on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.