Red Wing got out to big lead after an 11-run second inning on its way to a 16-2 win over Lake City in five innings in softball play Monday.
The Wingers had 14 batters come to the plate in the second inning. After a pop out for the first out with a runner on base, the Wingers had two straight hits, then two straight walks followed by three run-scoring singles from Sarah Wiederich, Tatum Harris and Halle Radawski. Two Tiger errors, a walk, a run-scoring ground out and a single capped off the inning.
Weiderich ended 3-for-4 with three RBI. Kennedy Knopp had two hits and three RBI. Bri Tix scored four runs at the top of the Winger lineup. Elle Brandt and Harris each drove in a pair of runs. Amira Ramstad started in the circle and pitched two innings. Ramstad allowed a run on four walks while striking out three.
The Tigers were held to just one hit. Kylie Mann had a hit, walked and scored a run. Resa Laqua scored the other Tiger run.
