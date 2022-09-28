Aaron Freier led the Red Wing boys cross country team to fifth place out of nine teams at the New Prague Trojan Invitational on Tuesday.
Freier finished in 13th place with a time of 18 minutes, 20.1 seconds. Rylan Bennyhoff and Isaiah Ricks also ran in the top-30. Bennyhoff came in 25th (18:55.0) and Ricks was 4 seconds behind in 26th (18:59.2). David Lexvold ended the race in 36th (19:22.4) and Jackson Plein rounded out the top-5 Winger runners in 42nd with a time of 20:00.0.
Nora Hanson led the Winger girls, running the 5,000-meter race in 19:12.4 to earn second place. Annika Johnson finished in 32nd with a time of 21:51.7. Bryn Guse finished in 44th with a time of 23:02.0. Alyssa Rippentrop ran the race in 25:39.2, ending in 65th place.
