RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
Michael Brun

Red Wing enjoyed a successful senior day as the boys tennis team swept Albert Lea, winning 7-0 Thursday afternoon.

None of the singles players for the Wingers lost a set as every match ended 6-0, 6-0. Aidan Hull won in No. 1 singles, Brayden Bennyhoff in No. 2 singles, Noah Montgomery in No. 3 singles and Isaiah Jensen in No. 4 singles.

Luke Farrar and Gavin Magill won in No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-2. Eli Flattum and McCoy Walter won in No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-0. Seth Malyon and Austin Hosfeld wrapped up doubles play with a 6-1, 6-0 win.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you