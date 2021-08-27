They’ve always had athleticism. Now they are incorporating soccer IQ.
The Red Wing girls’ soccer team also boasts a core group of players returning with three or four years of varsity experience. All that raises the expectations for a team, largely made up of juniors, that has finished each of the past three seasons just under the .500 mark in overall record.
Through one week of scrimmages, head coach Taylor Becker said the team’s core is stepping up to lead, some on the field and others off it.
“We have a lot of personality,” Becker said. “It's about harnessing that and figuring out where everybody fits in.”
In a scrimmage on Tuesday against Plainview-Elgin-Millville, the Wingers may have found a lineup that suits all their athleticism. They came out with a 3-5-2 formation; three defenders back and five midfielders working the ball back to the two wings for offense. Settling in after 15 to 20 minutes, the Wingers took away nearly all potential breakout passes. Using touch passes through the midfield to wings, the Wingers scored at least four goals in a 10-minute span.
“We have an overload of pretty technical players,” Becker said. “Finding a formation that fits that and getting our best 11 on the field has been really helpful to figure out.”
Likely to get most of the playing time in the midfield are juniors Kayla Radtke, Lily Sonju and Sophia Rahn, and senior Camille DeSutter. Junior Isabel Schafer and seniors Ella Ponto and Ellie Guse make up a strong defensive trio. The Wingers can get offense from several of their mids, but will also see plenty of goals from wings Sammi Chandler (junior) and Cadence Thorson (senior).
Being able to pin the other team in their own half of the field led to plenty of scoring in the scrimmage against PEM. The Wingers had three one-goal games in their scrimmages at Hastings.
Becker said the team as a whole has grown in confidence with where to place passes or read a play because there’s been more soccer specific strategy involved. The Wingers showed Tuesday when everyone gets set positionally and read each other through the middle of the field, they become a fluid unit.
Anchoring the Wingers in net is senior Tori Senty. Becker said having her presence relieves a lot of pressure for the defense.
“They know when and where she needs to be. As a (defensive) unit, having her back there really helps with the experience she has, her confidence level, and the steady mindset that she has,” Becker said. “She's a really good asset to have. She's not someone you have to worry about.”
New this year is three classes in soccer. Red Wing girls’ soccer moved from Section 1A to 1AA and could benefit the team in the section seeding. In past seasons there may have been two or three games against section opponents. This season, the Wingers have more than double that amount.
Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 28 - at Mankato West, 3 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 30 - vs Mankato East, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2 - vs Rochester Century, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7 - at Austin, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9 - vs Northfield, 7p.m.
Saturday, Sept 11 - at Lake City invite, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14 - at Winona, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16 - vs Mayo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday Sept. 21 - at Faribault, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23 - vs John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25 - vs Pine Island, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28 - vs Byron, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5 - vs Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7 - at Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9 - at Kasson-Mantorville, 1 p.m.
