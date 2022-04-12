The Red Wing girls golf team kicked off the season with a dual meet in Albert Lea Monday afternoon at the Green Lea Golf Course.
The Wingers lost by seven strokes, 386-393.
"Although we fell short of winning the dual, I'm pleased with our performance," head coach Heather Johnson said. "We've had a rough spring weatherwise and went into this meet with very little outdoor practice due to local courses not being able to open. It's a good start to the season for us."
Three Wingers shot under 100. Bri Novak led the team with a score of 91. Anna Deppe shot a 96. Bailie Roschen finished with a 98. Hallie Johnson ended with a 108.
Red Wing is scheduled to host Century at Mississippi National Golf Links on Monday, April 18.
